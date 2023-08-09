Brody Jenner’s Mom Celebrates Kaitlynn Carter’s Engagement

Linda Thompson, the mom of Kaitlynn Carter's ex Brody Jenner, is congratulating the The Hills: New Beginnings star on her engagement.
On Wednesday, Carter announced via Instagram that she was engaged to Kristopher Brock, with whom she shares a 1-year-old son, Rowan, and a 7-month-old baby girl. Thompson was quick to share her support by commenting on the announcement.
"Huge, congratulations!" Jenner's mother wrote. "So happy for both of you and those beautiful babies! Gorgeous family of five!!"
The proposal, of which Carter shared a video in her Instagram post, was rather surprising to the reality star, as Brock pretended that their pair's car had broken down before getting down on one knee.
In the clip, Carter and Brock stand next to an open field with their car's hood popped open, just before he pops the question.
In the caption, Carter wrote, "He got me good!" alongside a ring emoji.
Thompson has been heavily involved in the reality star's life despite her breakup from Jenner in August 2019 after five years together.
Thompson wished Carter well when she announced the birth of her baby girl on Instagram in February.
"Awwww!! Beautiful! Congratulations sweetheart!" Thompson wrote.
Additionally, Thompson was present at Carter's first baby shower in September 2021. In an Instagram post at the time, she thanked the star for including her in the special day.
"Thank you @kaitlynn for including me in such a beautiful celebration on the occasion of your baby shower!" Thompson wrote. "My whole family & I are wishing every happiness for you and your family! It is the profoundly beautiful adventure of motherhood upon which you are about to embark! You are radiant! All love & blessings now & forever…"
