Broadway Star Clifton Oliver Dead at 47

Clifton Oliver, an actor and singer who starred in The Lion King, Wicked and In the Heights on Broadway, has died. He was 47 years old.

His older sister, Roxy Hall, announced his passing on Facebook Wednesday.

"My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call," the post began. "It was peaceful. His partner Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM."

Hall went on to share a touching tribute to Oliver. "He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace. He brought so much light to this world! He brought so much light to my life! He impacted the lives of people throughout the world as he showcased his amazing talent, kind soul, and loving spirit to EVERYONE he met! He will be missed, but never forgotten!"

She then quoted Lion King, the show Oliver has previously played Simba in. "He lives within all of us! As the song goes in one of his most prominent roles of Simba in the Lion King on Broadway, He Lives In Me!"

Hall concluded, "I will value my time with him the last six weeks of his life that I spent at his bedside in the hospital and then finally hospice. I was able to love on my baby brother, and I will always cherish the memories of having an honor and privilege to do just that!"

Though his cause of death has not been publicly shared, People reports Oliver was battling an "undisclosed illness."

Oliver was born December 3, 1975 in Jacksonville, Florida. He attended the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts before moving to New York City in 2010 to begin his Broadway career.

His most notable musical theater roles include Simba on the national tour of Lion King as well as playing Benny opposite Jordin Sparks in In The Heights. His other credits include Bella: An American Tall Tale, Miracle Brothers, Dreamgirls and Motown the Musical.