Broadway Star Clifton Oliver Dead at 47

Clifton Oliver, an actor and singer who starred in The Lion King, Wicked and In the Heights on Broadway, has died. He was 47 years old.
His older sister, Roxy Hall, announced his passing on Facebook Wednesday.
"My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call," the post began. "It was peaceful. His partner Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM."
Hall went on to share a touching tribute to Oliver. "He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace. He brought so much light to this world! He brought so much light to my life! He impacted the lives of people throughout the world as he showcased his amazing talent, kind soul, and loving spirit to EVERYONE he met! He will be missed, but never forgotten!"
- Broadway Actor Clifton Oliver, Known for Simba in ‘The Lion King,’ Dies at 47
- Paxton Whitehead, Broadway Veteran Who Appeared on ‘Friends,’ Dead at 85
- Tina Turner Honored by West End Theaters, Broadway Star Adrienne Warren
- Biden to Celebrate Jewish Heritage Month With a Broadway Performance in the White House
- A Musical Adaptation of ‘The Notebook’ is Headed to Broadway
She then quoted Lion King, the show Oliver has previously played Simba in. "He lives within all of us! As the song goes in one of his most prominent roles of Simba in the Lion King on Broadway, He Lives In Me!"
Hall concluded, "I will value my time with him the last six weeks of his life that I spent at his bedside in the hospital and then finally hospice. I was able to love on my baby brother, and I will always cherish the memories of having an honor and privilege to do just that!"
Though his cause of death has not been publicly shared, People reports Oliver was battling an "undisclosed illness."
Oliver was born December 3, 1975 in Jacksonville, Florida. He attended the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts before moving to New York City in 2010 to begin his Broadway career.
His most notable musical theater roles include Simba on the national tour of Lion King as well as playing Benny opposite Jordin Sparks in In The Heights. His other credits include Bella: An American Tall Tale, Miracle Brothers, Dreamgirls and Motown the Musical.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment