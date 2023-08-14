As a new production of The Wiz gears up to bring the yellow brick road to the Great White Way in 2024, production has found its star. Newcomer Nichelle Lewis will play Dorothy in the musical on Broadway next spring, after first joining the national touring company this fall.

According to producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland and Ambassador Theatre Group, Lewis earned the role after the team discovered her via TikTok — where she can be found belting out Whitney Houston and Beyoncé classics, as well as showtunes — and selected her out of more than 2,000 submissions.

Nichelle Lewis will star in the touring and Broadway production of The Wiz. Gene Reed

Alongside Lewis, Wayne Brady will take on the titular role of the Wiz on Broadway as well as the tour stops in San Francisco (Jan. 16 to Feb. 11, 2024) at the Golden Gate Theatre and Los Angeles (Feb. 13 to March 3, 2024) at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Alan Mingo Jr. will star in the role of the Wiz on other stops on the musical's national tour.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls, The Wiz first opened on Broadway in 1975, when it received seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. In 1978, the Black retelling of The Wizard of Oz hit big screens starring Diana Ross as Dorothy and Michael Jackson as her beloved Scarecrow.

The latest production will see director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," Black is King), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements) and Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements) put a modern, soulful stamp on the musical.

While this marks Lewis' Broadway debut, the 24-year-old Virginia native said she found her calling for the first time when she was just 10 years old when she was tasked with singing at church to pay tribute to her late father. Since then, Lewis has performed in the national tour of Hairspray, among other theater credits.

This is not the first time social media has brought her opportunity either, as she was contacted by American Idol via Instagram last summer when she was invited to come audition, according to producers for the musical, subsequently making it to the show's Hollywood round.