After devastating wildfires hit Hawaii, the professional theater community is contributing to the relief efforts as non-profit organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS announced a $50,000 donation to the Maui Food Bank in Hawaii.
The grant is meant to offer relief to those affected by the wildfires that have devastated the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui.
The Maui Food Bank fights against hunger on the island and maintains a community-wide network of more than 140 partner agencies that are distributing food, water, personal hygiene and other essentials. The food bank already has delivered 250,000 pounds of food to individuals and emergency shelters following the fires that have claimed over 100 lives since they began wreaking havoc on Aug. 8.
"To those in Lahaina and on the island of Maui, all of us in the theater community – onstage, backstage and in the audience – want you to know you are not alone," Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, said in a statement. "While a single grant cannot replace all that's been tragically lost in this historic fire, we know that we can make a difference on the ground, in the Lahaina and Maui communities by offering solace, meals and assistance to those left so bereft by this catastrophe."
Maui Food Bank has been part of Broadway Cares' National Grants Program since 2019 and, most recently, was awarded $15,000 during January's food grants round, which provided $2.8 million to 241 organizations across the country.
"It is beyond sad, and the devastation is surrealistic," Maui Food Bank Development Director Marlene Rice stated. "The heartbreaking stories of people who have lost everything, including family members, continue to grow. Thank you for your love and generosity for Lahaina and Maui. We appreciate you all more than you know."
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a decades-old organization leading the Broadway community across philanthropic endeavors including grant-making and fundraising for people in need of medication, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.
- Maui Wildfires Death Toll Rises to 99
- Hawaii Officials Raise Wildfire Death Toll and Note ‘Significant Force’ Incoming for Recovery Effort
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Could Rise as Homes Have Not Yet Been Searched
- Hawaii Wildfire Update: Kaanapali Blaze Now 100% Contained, Mayor Says as Maui Death Toll Expected to Rise
- Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to Help Support Entertainment Community
- SPAM Donates 3 Truckloads of Infamous Canned Meat to Maui Relief Efforts
