Broadway Actor Clifton Oliver, Known for Simba in ‘The Lion King,’ Dies at 47

Actor Clifton Oliver, best known for his Broadway role as Simba in The Lion King, died Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from his sister. He was 47.

No cause of death was given, but his sister, Roxy Hall, noted in her post that he had been in the hospital and hospice care for the past six weeks.

"His partner Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM," Hall wrote. "He had a gorgeous smile on his beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his grand appearance as the star of his homecoming celebration!"

The Lion King production put up a tribute to Oliver on its social media, saying, "Today, our Pride joins in remembering the legacy of the late Clifton Oliver, who shared his talents and light with audiences across Broadway, Las Vegas, and our North American tour from 2000-2011."

In honor of Oliver's legacy, the lights will be dimmed at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City on Tuesday at 5 p.m., the production noted.

In addition to The Lion King, Oliver's notable onstage work included Wicked, as part of the ensemble and an understudy for Fiyero, and In the Heights, in role of Benny.