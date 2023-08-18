Broadway Actor Chris Peluso Remembered as Beautiful and ‘Unique Man’ After His ‘Untimely’ Death at 40 - The Messenger
Broadway Actor Chris Peluso Remembered as Beautiful and ‘Unique Man’ After His ‘Untimely’ Death at 40

The death of Peluso, who appeared in the onstage productions of 'Mamma Mia!' and 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,' was announced Wednesday

Olivia Jakiel
Chris PelusoDavid M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Broadway actor Chris Peluso is being remembered by friends, fans and colleagues just days after his death was announced. He was 40.

Christine Dwyer, who appeared in Wicked alongside Peluso, posted a photo of the late actor to her Instagram with text that read, "I have a lot of feelings. In the meantime as I process, I spent 5 very important and altering years of my life with @chris.peluso. First person I ever moved in with. First person I ever made long-term plans with. It's all very surreal. Be kind. Reach out. Hug your friends."

She added: "I learned more about myself in those years than I can begin to express. My heart aches for his young family and for his family whom I was involved with intimately for a very long time. I hope he is reunited with [his dog] Peety now and is at peace."

"I have the best memories of learning from his kindness & professionalism at mtw," Broadway actress Desi Oakley commented on Dwyer's post. "I am sending so much love to you & all who walked closely with him."

Leo Ash Evens, an actor and voice-over artist who serves as the director of Musical Theatre College Auditions (MTCA), penned a lengthy tribute about his longtime friendship with Peluso on Instagram. 

"Friends…we were all in the presence of a beautiful man. A unique man. A man with [a] unique personality and charm. A talent for days. What a charmer too," he wrote in part. "This really hurts knowing he isn't here anymore. I wish I had been in more contact with you over the recent years, Chris. I really do. It hurts." 

"We would like to express its profound sorrow at the untimely passing of Chris Peluso, a friend and colleague," read a statement from the Charing Cross Theatre in London. "One couldn't ask for a more talented performer or have the honour of knowing a more lovely human being. Taken well before his time, he will be deeply missed."

U.K. actor Samuel Thomas, who most recently played Lee Harvey Oswald in Assassins, captioned a photo of the pair on X (formerly Twitter): "Rest in peace, Chris Peluso. You were an incredibly generous and kind man. Gone far too soon."

Linda Goodrich, the interim chair of musical theatre at The University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, confirmed Peluso's death in a statement shared Wednesday on the department's Instagram.

"The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso," the statement read. "Chris appeared on Broadway in MAMMA MIA!, ASSASSINS, LESTAT, THE GLORIOUS ONES, and BEAUTIFUL, played Fiyero on tour in WICKED, and starred in London in MISS SAIGON and SHOWBOAT. Our hearts go out to his family."

According to an announcement posted to Facebook by his friends Wayne Bryan and Mark Madama, Peluso died following a lengthy battle with schizophrenia.

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or visit their website

