Musical theater actor Chris Peluso, known for his roles on Broadway and in the West End in Assassins, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Mamma Mia!, has died. It has been reported that he was 40.

Linda Goodrich, the interim chair of musical theatre at The University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, confirmed Peluso's death in a statement shared Wednesday on the department's Instagram.

"The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso," the statement read. "Chris appeared on Broadway in MAMMA MIA!, ASSASSINS, LESTAT, THE GLORIOUS ONES, and BEAUTIFUL, played Fiyero on tour in WICKED, and starred in London in MISS SAIGON and SHOWBOAT. Our hearts go out to his family."

According to an announcement posted to Facebook by his friends Wayne Bryan and Mark Madama, Peluso died following a lengthy battle with schizophrenia.

"We are so grateful that in his four decades on earth he was able to spread so much joy, and to create such wonderful memories for us. Our hearts go out to his family," the post read. "Mental illness is a cruel and deceptive disease, which needs our deepest sympathy, as well as continued research and support."

In September 2022, friends of the actor created a GoFundMe aimed at helping him pay for schizophrenia treatments and travel back to the U.S. According to the fundraiser, he was living in New Zealand with his wife and child when he began experiencing severe paranoia that impacted his ability to hold a job.

Chris Peluso David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"Hopefully this helps bring some awareness to how so many suffer from mental illness in silence. You never know what someone may be going through," he wrote in the fundraiser description. "Be kind to each other."

According to a November 2022 update from Peluso shared by the GoFundMe organizers, he was receiving treatment and medication.

"It's going to be a life long process of going to therapy and working with doctors but I'm so much better than I was before treatment," he wrote at the time. "It really means the world to me to have such incredible support from you all. None of this progress would have been possible without you."

Donations to the page have been paused, but it had previously raised over $25,000.

Peluso first made his Broadway debut when he understudied the role of Balladeer in Assassins and then went on to join the original company of the national tour of Wicked. From there, he acted in dozens of Broadway, West End and touring productions, including Miss Saigon, Showboat and Woman in White in London.

At the time of his death, Peluso was also pursuing a master's degree in therapeutic counseling. According to his artist bio, he hoped to use his work in therapy to have "a meaningful side job while helping him further his emotional understanding of the world and relationships that fuel all good theatre."

According to Playbill, he is survived by his wife, Jessica Gomes, and their two children: daughter Aria Li Gomes-Peluso and son Caio Lian Gomes-Peluso.