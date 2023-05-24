The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Brittany Snow Says a ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Nursed Her Back to Health After ‘Tricky’ Year

    The 'September Letters: Finding Strength and Connection in Sharing Our Stories' author opens up about her challenging year

    Mike Vulpo
    JWPlayer

    Brittany Snow is the first to admit her life isn't always pitch perfect.

    While she may be a Hollywood actress with multiple projects on the way, Snow says she still faces challenges that aren't so glamorous. 

    Brittany Snow attends &quot;Parachute&quot; during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
    AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 11: Brittany Snow attends "Parachute" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW)

    "In the past year, I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I've ever faced," she told Bustle in an interview published Tuesday. "In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and every thing I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different. A couple days later, my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested."

    Read More

    Fortunately, Snow says she had friends who didn't hesitate to lift her back up. And some of those gal pals were her Pitch Perfect co-stars.

    Although the film was released in 2012, Snow says the bonds made on the project are real and have only become stronger over time (Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3 followed in 2015 and 2017).

    "The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there," Snow said. "She basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn't the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either."

    Having a community of friends is a theme Snow explores in her new book September Letters: Finding Strength and Connection in Sharing Our Stories. Written alongside Jaspre Guest, the book aims to remind readers they are not alone and that sharing your story can be healing. 

    "I think that's what's really important about this book, knowing that a thing you can have in your toolkit is a community of friends that will just sit with you on the floor," Snow shared. "They don’t need to give you advice. They don't need to fix it for you. They just are there." 

