Britney Spears' anticipated memoir will not touch on her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Spears announced her memoir, The Woman in Me, in July. Asghari later filed for divorce on Aug. 16 after 14 months of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The Messenger can confirm there are not any changes to Spears' memoir in light of the divorce news.

Sources told TMZ that Spears gave the final approval for her book a couple of weeks ago, so she wouldn't be able to change nor add anything after that.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Sam Asghari/Instagram

The "Lucky" singer and Asghari married in a star-studded ceremony at their Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022. They announced their engagement in September 2021. They first met while on the set of the video for her 2016 song "Slumber Party."

A source close to Spears told The Messenger last week that she is in "great spirits" despite the split.

The source further indicated that Spears and Asghari made the decision to end their relationship "a few weeks ago."

For now, Spears has highly anticipated professional endeavors on the horizon, including her memoir, which is slated to hit shelves Oct. 24.