Britney Spears and Will.i.am Call Out Relentless Paparazzi, Lack of Privacy on New Single ‘Mind Your Business’

More than a decade after their 2012 hit "Scream & Shout," Britney Spears and Will.i.am have joined forces once again for their new song, "Mind Your Business." Officially out Friday in the U.S., the song has appeared online early thanks to listeners overseas posting snippets.

The pair initially teased the song Tuesday with a black screen that flashed the line "You are now now rocking with will.i.am and Britney, bitch!" flashing in bold pink.

Spears chimes in at the end, "Mind your business, bitch."

The song — an uptempo dance-pop track that finds the pair trading lines about the prying eyes of the paparazzi — marks Spears' second release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The first was last year's collaboration with Sir Elton John on "Hold Me Closer," a retooling of his hit "Tiny Dancer." Will.i.am told CBS News the new song is about everyone's right to privacy. "When you're in the spotlight, a lot of times you just want to live your life," the 48-year-old explained.

"Too much looky-looky/ Get up off mе/ Too much watchy," Will.i.am sings on one verse, while Spears counters with "Uptown, downtown, everywhere I turn around/ Hollywood, London, snap-snap is the sound/ Paparazzi shot me, I am the economy."

Throughout Spears' public and private struggles, Will.i.am says he's been there to "champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person."

The new song features lyrics like, "Hands up in the cookie jar/ I'm watching me I'm watching ya."

"Music is therapy for lots of people," he pointed out. "When you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything you're going through."

Though it's been over 10 years since they publicly worked together, will.i.am says he sees "the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion" in Britney.

"When you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you're going through."

Spears' tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, is expected later this year in October.