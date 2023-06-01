Britney Spears Thinks Sons’ Move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline May ‘Help Mend’ Relationship: Source (Exclusive)

Britney Spears is finding the positive as her sons Sean Preston and Jayden prepare for a big move.

According to a source close to the singer, Spears agreed to let her ex-husband Kevin Federline move their two children out of California to Hawaii for multiple reasons.

"She just wants them to be happy and if this is what they want, then she is okay with it," the source exclusively shared with The Messenger. "Britney is excited that the location they have chosen to move to is one of her favorites and she does plan to visit."

And while Spears isn't as close to her sons as she may wish, the Grammy winner is hopeful that the move can bring about positive change.

"She thinks it could help mend the relationship with her sons," the source continued, "if they choose to see her in the future."

On Wednesday, Federline's legal team confirmed that Spears approved their client's plan to move their kids out of California.

Britney Spears shares a rare photo with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden in March 2021 (Credit: Instagram/Britney Spears)

"We are delighted we can avoid having to go through a lengthy court proceeding to obtain approval," Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told The Messenger. "The boys are very excited to move to Hawaii [and] will be moving at the end of the summer."

While Spears' sons have primarily stayed off social media and away from the public eye, Jayden previously gave a rare interview with ITV News where he discussed his distant relationship with his mom.

"I 100 percent think it can be fixed, of course, but I think it's just going to take a lot of time and effort," he said in September 2022. "But, I really want to see her again."

The Messenger has reached out to Spears' team for comment.