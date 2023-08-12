Britney Spears Swears Off Botox in Instagram Video

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday to announce she’s kicking Botox to the curb.

The “Toxic” singer explained her reasoning in a video she posted, along with a lengthy caption.

“I did Botox and I never was really happy with it because it swole [sic] up my forehead and made the heaviness of my eyelids droop over and it literally looked like someone beat me up,” she said in the video. “To pay that much money to look like someone beat you up for the first two weeks. What's the point?”

Instead, Spears says she’s now trying SiO beauty patches as a replacement, though the poorly shot video doesn’t come off as an official endorsement.

“It just really brightens my eyes and lifts my forehead, without all those needles,” Spears says. Though she spends most of her time in the clip bashing Botox, which she warns that overuse will make “your eyes droop over” and look “like someone beat the sh-t out of you. To pay $4,000 [for it] makes no sense.”

In the caption, she admits to some of her personal flaws. “OK … I have a big forehead and I seriously need bangs, but I feel like I can’t see sometimes with bangs!!” she writes. She goes on to explain that her first experience with Botox was in New York, where she had her lips done. “WAY different than LA … so subtle, it was an adorable pout!!!!”

However, that soon changed with her subsequent experiences. “For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven’t had mine done right, and what’s with the times when one eyebrow is up and one is down🤨? I can’t even be seen for 2 weeks,” she writes. “My friend’s sisters think it’s funny and laugh but I’d like to see what they would do if someone did that to their face.”

“So of course, I go back and show the doctor,” Spears continues. “She says that’s completely normal, and I said, ‘Then why can’t I go anywhere for two weeks?’ and my friend’s sisters laughed. F--- BOTOX, it is horrific!!”