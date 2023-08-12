Britney Spears Swears Off Botox in Instagram Video - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee of IV Hydration Company Speaks Out Against Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Britney Spears Swears Off Botox in Instagram Video

The ‘Toxic’ singer explained her reasoning in a video she posted, along with a lengthy caption.

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Britney Spears has announced a new memoir. Here are a few topics we hope she addresses.VALERIE MACON / AFP

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday to announce she’s kicking Botox to the curb.

The “Toxic” singer explained her reasoning in a video she posted, along with a lengthy caption.

“I did Botox and I never was really happy with it because it swole [sic] up my forehead and made the heaviness of my eyelids droop over and it literally looked like someone beat me up,” she said in the video. “To pay that much money to look like someone beat you up for the first two weeks. What's the point?”

Instead, Spears says she’s now trying SiO beauty patches as a replacement, though the poorly shot video doesn’t come off as an official endorsement.

Read More

“It just really brightens my eyes and lifts my forehead, without all those needles,” Spears says. Though she spends most of her time in the clip bashing Botox, which she warns that overuse will make “your eyes droop over” and look “like someone beat the sh-t out of you. To pay $4,000 [for it] makes no sense.”

In the caption, she admits to some of her personal flaws. “OK … I have a big forehead and I seriously need bangs, but I feel like I can’t see sometimes with bangs!!” she writes. She goes on to explain that her first experience with Botox was in New York, where she had her lips done. “WAY different than LA … so subtle, it was an adorable pout!!!!”

However, that soon changed with her subsequent experiences. “For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven’t had mine done right, and what’s with the times when one eyebrow is up and one is down🤨? I can’t even be seen for 2 weeks,” she writes. “My friend’s sisters think it’s funny and laugh but I’d like to see what they would do if someone did that to their face.”

“So of course, I go back and show the doctor,” Spears continues. “She says that’s completely normal, and I said, ‘Then why can’t I go anywhere for two weeks?’ and my friend’s sisters laughed. F--- BOTOX, it is horrific!!”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.