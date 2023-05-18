The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Britney Spears Says She Feels ‘Blessed’ to Be with ‘Incredible’ Husband Sam Asghari

    The "Gimme More" singer and Asghari tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in June 2022.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    J. Merritt/Getty Images

    Britney Spears is grateful for her husband.

    The Grammy-winning singer showed appreciation for Sam Asghari in an Instagram post Monday night.

    In a video, the two pose underneath a flower arch as they dance and share a passionate kiss.

    Spears referenced the floral backdrop and wrote in the caption, "Ok so I’m proud of my flowers 🌹🌺🌸💐!!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home 🏡 !!! I’m redesigning my house !!!"

    Read More

    As for Asghari's cameo, Spears added, "I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!"

    In her Instagram Story, Spears revealed that she met one of Asghari's friends for the first time.

    "First time hanging with one of my hubby's friends!!!" she wrote over a video of Ashgari and his friend joking with one another.

    She noted that her sons, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, "are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years"

    She shared that her husband of nearly one year "is sort of silly about it too ... it was cool to make contact yesterday!!!"

    Britney Spears shares photo of Sam Asghari and friend after meeting husband's friend for the first time
    Britney Spears shares photo of Sam Asghari and friend after meeting husband's friend for the first time.

    Spears tied the knot with Asghari in June 2022 at their Los Angeles home. Though her family did not attend the ceremony, sources told The Messenger that she is "talking to" estranged family members again.

     "She has started talking to different members of her family, like her brother [Bryan Spears] and her mom [Lynne Spears], but there are still trust issues," a source close to the singer said.

    "Britney keeps to herself and has a small circle. She has kept a few close friends by her side, but mainly loves being at home with Sam right now," a second source added.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.