Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Have Separated After 1 Year of Marriage

It sounds like Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have called it quits.

In fact, a source tells The Messenger, "They are going through a really hard time and are currently split."

Additionally, Asghari does not often stay at their Thousand Oaks, Calif., home and the pair has been known to get into major fights, according to a new report from TMZ on Wednesday (People also reported on the breakup).

The Messenger has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.

The "Lucky" singer, 41, and Asghari, 29, married in a star-studded ceremony at their Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022.

The next day, Spears celebrated the union on Instagram and shared photos from their special day with guests Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Madonna.

"Wow!!! Holy holy crap!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED!!!" she wrote in the caption. "Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!! It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me... WE'RE GETTING MARRIED!!!"

Spears also revealed that she "had a panic attack" before she "got it together," adding, "The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic!!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!!"

Asghari and Spears announced their engagement in September 2021. They first met while on the set of the video for her 2016 song, "Slumber Party."