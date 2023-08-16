Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are ‘Going Through a Really Hard Time’: Sources (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are ‘Going Through a Really Hard Time’: Sources (Exclusive)

'He feels guilty because he does love her, but it has not been a healthy relationship for a while now,' a source tells The Messenger

Published
Mike Vulpo
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari enjoy date night. Sam Asghari/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's love story has taken a turn.

Just 14 months after their wedding, the couple has separated and now find themselves figuring out what's next for their marriage. 

"They are going through a really hard time and are currently split," a source on Spears' side exclusively tells The Messenger. "Sam hasn't lived in Britney’s house for months now. He got his own place nearby and has been living separately from her. He thought that would be helpful for their marriage during this rough patch and Britney did not like them living apart."

The insider adds that both Spears and Asghari have been "arguing and fighting for months" and it's usually over "very small issues that get blown out of proportion." More so, any speculation of infidelity is simply not true.

"He feels guilty because he does love her," the source explains, "but it has not been a healthy relationship for a while now."

Additionally, multiple sources confirm to The Messenger that divorce has been talked about. But for now, Asghari is simply figuring out his next move.

"No one in their inner circle thinks it will legally happen soon," one source says. Another insider adds, "He loves her, but has seemed unhappy." 

Spears' love story with Asghari began in 2016 when they met on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party."

In the middle of her conservatorship battle, which she ultimately won, Spears announced she was engaged. "I can't f---ing believe it," she wrote on Instagram in September 2021 with a first look at her ring.

After getting married in June 2022, the couple continued to put on a united front online. In fact, Spears recently displayed PDA with her husband when posting from outside of her home.

"I'm redesigning my house!!!" she wrote on Instagram in May. "I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday."

The Messenger has reached out to Spears and Asghari's reps for comment.

