Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Enlist High-Powered Attorneys After Asghari Files for Divorce

The Messenger confirmed earlier on Wednesday that the couple had split after just 14 months of marriage

Craig Rosen
Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “One Upon A Time…In Hollywood” at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sam Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday from Britney Spears, The Messenger has confirmed. As a result, he and the pop singer have reportedly enlisted some high-powered attorneys to represent them in the impending legal battle.

This comes after The Messenger confirmed earlier on Wednesday that the couple had split after just 14 months of marriage.

Spears has hired top Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser while continuing to work with Mathew Rosengart, Variety reports. Rosengart made headlines by helping the pop singer get out of the 13-year conservatorship under her father.

Neal Hersh -- who in the past repped Kim Basinger, Brad Pitt and others -- is on Asghari’s team, The Messenger can confirm.

Reps for Asghari and Spears did not respond to The Messenger’s requests for comment.

The couple was married on June 9, 2022 at Spear’s Thousand Oaks, Calif. home. Guests included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and others, but her family, including her father Jamie, mother Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were noticeably absent.

Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, tried to crash the wedding to Asghari and was arrested for trespassing. The 2004 Las Vegas marriage between Spears and Alexander was annulled after just 55 hours.

Although there have been some reports that suggest that Asghari and his reps are attempting to revise the couple’s prenup as part of a potential settlement, a source told The Messenger that’s a no go. "He can't renegotiate the prenup,” the source said. “He did sign a prenup before they got married.”

During the battle to end her conservatorship, Spears testified that she had dreams of getting remarried and having more children. She has two sons with her second husband, Kevin Federline.

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears told the judge in June 2021. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,”

Back in March, Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, told E! News that rumors the couple were having marital issues were not true, after Asghari and Spears were spotted without their wedding rings in separate cities.

