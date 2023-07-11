Britney Spears Reveals New Memoir Details in Surprise Announcement - The Messenger
Britney Spears Reveals New Memoir Details in Surprise Announcement

The pop star will finally get to tell the world her story in her own words

Charmaine Patterson and Shyla Watson
Britney Spears is back!

The pop icon has revealed the title and release date of her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. The publisher, Gallery Books, announced the news in an exclusive with People, also sharing the first look at the cover.

On Monday, Spears told fans she was working on something special.

She posted a video of her dancing via Twitter and wrote, "Great news coming tomorrow 👀🤫🙊 … I’m so so excited … can’t wait to share this news with you all !!!!"

The memoir, which will hit shelves on October 24, is "written with remarkable candor and humor" and "illuminates the enduring power of music and love —and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last."

In a press release shared with The Messenger, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, said, "The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others."

She added that the memoir "reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."

After a bidding war, the book sold in a $15 million deal last February, just three months after a judge ended Britney's 13-year conservatorship.

You can pre-order The Woman in Me here.

