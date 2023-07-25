Britney Spears Reunites With Lance Bass for Visit With His Babies

Britney Spears and Lance Bass have finally reunited -- to celebrate the NSYNC member’s babies.

“I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!” Britney posted on Twitter on Monday along of photos of her, Bass and the two babies.

It comes after an earlier planned meeting didn’t work out, Bass revealed last month on his Frosted Tips podcast, in an interview with music manager Johnny Wright. “You have to talk through people,” he said of attempting to communicate with Spears. “It’s very strange.” He added that her handlers put a “stop” to the visit.

Back in October 2021, Bass announced on Instagram that he and his husband Michael Turchin became parents to daughter, Violet Betty, and son, Alexander James, via surrogate.

“The baby dragons have arrived!!” Bass, 44, wrote at the time. “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Just over a year ago, Bass said that he was unable to get in touch with Spears, 41, following the end of her conservatorship in November 2021. “It’s just, you know, there’s a wall around her,” he told Page Six in late May 2022. “And for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life.”

The two singers have history since they were catapulted to pop superstardom in the late '90s. Spears also dated Bass’ onetime bandmate, Justin Timberlake.

Spears and Bass were so close that he revealed to her that he was gay in 2004, before he came out publicly two years later. It happened on the night of her ill-fated wedding to her childhood friend Jason Alexander, which she had annulled 55 hours later. The NSYNC member made the revelation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019.

“It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason, so I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing,” Bass said. “And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset.”

He added, “And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on her bed and she wouldn’t stop crying, so I was like, ‘I’m gay,’ and it made her stop crying … She chuckled.”