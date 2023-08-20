Britney Spears appears to be moving on from ex Sam Asghari.

On Sunday, the pop star posted a video montage of herself to Instagram, dolled up in a form-fitting green dress while hanging out with some male "friends" — one of which who seemed to lick her leg in the clip.

"When you go to meet up with a so-called 'friend' and drive an hour for chicken!!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ???" the singer captioned the post, seemingly referring to recent paparazzi photos of the star walking out of a Dave's Hot Chicken franchise location late Saturday night.

"Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT," she continued, as the clip cut to a shot of herself with several shirtless men holding her up horizontally, all smiling for the camera.

The video comes just days after Asghari filed for divorce after one year of marriage.

The couple married on June 9, 2022 at Spears' Thousand Oaks, Calif. home. Guests included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and other A-listers — but her family, including her father Jamie, mother Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were noticeably absent.

On Saturday, Spears addressed the split for the first time on Instagram, admitting she was "shocked," but doing "pretty damn good" otherwise.

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"As everyone knows, Hesam [Sam] and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!," she began her post. "But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

"If I wasn’t my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors," she added. "But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!

"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" she concluded.

Britney Spears has announced a new memoir. Here's our wish list for topics we hope she'll address. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Last week, a source told The Messenger that Spears is in "great spirits," despite the relationship fallout.

The source further indicated that Spears and Asghari made the decision to end their relationship "a few weeks ago."

For now, Spears has highly anticipated professional endeavors on the horizon. Her memoir, The Woman in Me, is slated to hit shelves on Oct. 24.

The source said Spears is "focused" on the book's release and, furthermore, would love to release some music tied to The Woman in Me. She has an upcoming writers' camp and has been getting some songs from "big artists."