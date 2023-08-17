Britney Spears Posts Horseback Photo Following News of Split With Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears took to Instagram Wednesday night, not to comment on her reported split with husband Sam Asghari, but instead to post a photo of her horseback on a beach in a hat, yellow bikini top and black shorts.

“Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!” Spears posted.

The photo is from last month when she and Asghari were vacationing together. At the time, he posted a video of him riding horseback on a beach while smoking a cigar.

Earlier Wednesday reports surfaced that the couple has separated just 14 months after their wedding. "They are going through a really hard time and are currently split,” a source told The Messenger.

A source later told The Messenger that rumors that the pop singer may have been unfaithful to her husband are unfounded. "The cheating rumors are not true," a source on Spears' side exclusively shared with The Messenger. "Britney didn't cheat on Sam."

The Messenger has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.