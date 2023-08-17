Britney Spears Posts Horseback Photo Following News of Split With Husband Sam Asghari - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Britney Spears Posts Horseback Photo Following News of Split With Husband Sam Asghari

The 'Toxic' singer did not to comment on her reported split with husband Sam Asghari

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Singer Britney Spears attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Britney Spears took to Instagram Wednesday night, not to comment on her reported split with husband Sam Asghari, but instead to post a photo of her horseback on a beach in a hat, yellow bikini top and black shorts.

“Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!” Spears posted.

The photo is from last month when she and Asghari were vacationing together. At the time, he posted a video of him riding horseback on a beach while smoking a cigar.

Earlier Wednesday reports surfaced that the couple has separated just 14 months after their wedding. "They are going through a really hard time and are currently split,” a source told The Messenger.

A source later told The Messenger that rumors that the pop singer may have been unfaithful to her husband are unfounded. "The cheating rumors are not true," a source on Spears' side exclusively shared with The Messenger. "Britney didn't cheat on Sam."

The Messenger has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.