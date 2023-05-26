The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Britney Spears on Reuniting with Her Estranged Mother: ‘Time Heals All’

    "After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed," the singer said of reuniting with her mother after three years

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    Britney Spears is feeling good after making amends with her mother, Lynne Spears.

    The pop star reflected on the moment by posting a photo of herself as a little girl on Instagram.

    "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years …," she began in the caption, adding, "it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! "

    Spears continued, "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!"

    Read More

    The "Gimme More" singer is looking forward to spending more time with her mom, she wrote.

    "Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"

    The heartfelt moment comes after a source close to Spears told The Messenger she was working on her relationship with her estranged family members.

    "She has started talking to different members of her family, like her brother and her mom, but there are still trust issues," said the insider.

    A second source added, "Britney is not in touch with her father. Her mother Lynne has reached out and they have had a few conversations in the last few months. Lynne would love to repair the relationship and Britney is becoming more open to it. She loves her Mom, but a lot of damage has been done and [Britney] has distanced herself."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.