Britney Spears on Reuniting with Her Estranged Mother: ‘Time Heals All’

Britney Spears is feeling good after making amends with her mother, Lynne Spears.

The pop star reflected on the moment by posting a photo of herself as a little girl on Instagram.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years …," she began in the caption, adding, "it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! "

Spears continued, "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!"

The "Gimme More" singer is looking forward to spending more time with her mom, she wrote.

"Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"

The heartfelt moment comes after a source close to Spears told The Messenger she was working on her relationship with her estranged family members.

"She has started talking to different members of her family, like her brother and her mom, but there are still trust issues," said the insider.

A second source added, "Britney is not in touch with her father. Her mother Lynne has reached out and they have had a few conversations in the last few months. Lynne would love to repair the relationship and Britney is becoming more open to it. She loves her Mom, but a lot of damage has been done and [Britney] has distanced herself."