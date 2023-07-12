Britney Spears Says ‘No Woman Deserves to Be Hit’ as She Addresses Criticism Over Las Vegas Incident - The Messenger
Britney Spears Says ‘No Woman Deserves to Be Hit’ as She Addresses Criticism Over Las Vegas Incident

Spears is speaking out against criticism she received after she was allegedly assaulted by the NBA player's security guard

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
When Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted by NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security guard, the singer received both support and criticism. Now, she has a message for anyone who says it was her fault.

Singer Britney Spears attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Britney Spears attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Grammy Award winner filed a police report, accusing the San Antonio Spurs player's security guard of battery after he allegedly assaulted her at around 8:30 p.m. local time as they walked into Catch restaurant in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told The Messenger on Friday that no charges would be filed.

In a pointed Instagram video posted nearly a week after the incident, Spears said, "I wanted to share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about. I heard on the news, this radio station talking smack and talking sh-- — that's why I'm addressing it — saying that I deserved to be smacked, security was doing their job and protecting their client."

Victor Wembanyama, Britney Spears
Victor Wembanyama, Britney SpearsAurelien Meunier/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Spears, who turned off the comments for the post, added, "I've been with the most famous people in the world — NSYNC at one time — girls would literally throw themselves at them."

"On my way to the place actually, I was knocked down by like three 12 year olds trying to get my picture. My security not one time touched them, or even came near them. My point being is, I didn't appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit. Because no woman ever deserves to be hit," she said.

"I simply tapped him on the back, I was backhanded, hit my face, came back on the floor, my best friend picked me up and held me."

She continued, "I did get an apology at my table, 30 minutes later. But I have yet to receive a public apology. And that's it."

