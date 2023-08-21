Britney Spears-Scored Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ Sets Closing Date on Broadway - The Messenger
Entertainment
Britney Spears-Scored Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ Sets Closing Date on Broadway

The three-month-old show, licensed and authorized by Spears, faced critical reviews and failed to fill seats

Jenna Fanelli
Nathan Levy, Jennifer Simard, Ryan Steele, Aisha Jackson, Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Adam Godley, Selene Haro and Mikey Ruiz attend the “Once Upon A One More Time” Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The production team for Broadway’s Britney Spears-charged jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time has announced the show will close on Sept. 3, 2023 after just three months and 123 performances at the Marquis Theatre. 

The musical, which began previews on May 13, 2023 and opened June 22, takes a female-empowerment approach to classic fairy tales, helmed by the hits of the pop icon. While some audience members praised the grandeur of the production, the material was simultaneously met with a good deal of criticism.

The show also struggled to sell. For the week ending Aug. 13, it grossed $512,008 and filled less than half of the theater’s seats, earning the lowest ticket sales across the rest of the musical productions currently on Broadway. 

“We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show – which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team,” said producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold in a statement.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!”

Once Upon a One More Time was licensed and authorized by Spears herself following her conservatorship of more than 13 years.

