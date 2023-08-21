The production team for Broadway’s Britney Spears-charged jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time has announced the show will close on Sept. 3, 2023 after just three months and 123 performances at the Marquis Theatre.
The musical, which began previews on May 13, 2023 and opened June 22, takes a female-empowerment approach to classic fairy tales, helmed by the hits of the pop icon. While some audience members praised the grandeur of the production, the material was simultaneously met with a good deal of criticism.
The show also struggled to sell. For the week ending Aug. 13, it grossed $512,008 and filled less than half of the theater’s seats, earning the lowest ticket sales across the rest of the musical productions currently on Broadway.
“We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show – which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team,” said producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold in a statement.
“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!”
Once Upon a One More Time was licensed and authorized by Spears herself following her conservatorship of more than 13 years.
- Britney Spears Celebrates Opening Night of Broadway’s ‘Once Upon a One More Time’
- Britney Spears on Reuniting with Her Estranged Mother: ‘Time Heals All’
- Britney Spears’ Memoir: 11 Bombshells We Hope She Reveals
- Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are ‘Going Through a Really Hard Time’: Sources (Exclusive)
- ‘Beetlejuice 2,’ Starring Jenna Ortega, Sets Release Date
- Britney Spears Did Not Cheat on Sam Asghari: Source (Exclusive)
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment