The mother of Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, is recovering after surviving a serious accident.
Asghari, who married the pop star last June, shared news of the incident on his Instagram Story on Saturday, per multiple outlets.
"Today my mother was involved in a major accident. She was taken to the emergency room,” Asghari, 29, wrote.
He added, "With the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she’s doing okay and resting it off."
He concluded with "a huge thank you" to those who supported her.
No further details on the incident have been made public.
