Britney Spears’ Memoir: 11 Bombshells We Hope She Reveals

Due out in October, Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me — announced today — is shaping up to be a genuine pop-cultural blockbuster. One reason is that, during her roughly quarter century of stardom, the singer has endured a roller-coaster ride of very public ups and downs alongside her massive success. Fans are surely assembling their own wish lists of what they're hoping to read about in the book — in the meantime, here's our rundown of the topics we'd most like to see her tackle.

Courtesy of Galley Books

All things Justin Timberlake

There's a lot to dig into here, and we hope Spears touches on everything from their iconic matching denim outfits to their eventual breakup in 2002. The duo met in the early '90s on set for The All New Mickey Mouse Club, and began their public romance in 1999. What was the inciting incident that led to their demise? How did she feel about hearing him objectify her and talk about their sex life in interviews? How about the allegations that she cheated on him, which inspired Timberlake to cast a Spears lookalike for his "Cry Me a River" music video? Have they reconnected following his public apology in 2021, after the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary? Did she and Timberlake really have that infamous dance battle?

The early days of her conservatorship

Of course, everyone wants to know more about the conservatorship that inspired several documentaries and an entire "Free Britney" movement. While Spears' conservatorship was issued in 2008, it became a big topic of conversation in 2021 with the premiere of Framing Britney Spears. We haven't heard intimate details from the pop star about the early days, when her father Jamie petitioned a Los Angeles court to place Britney under a conservatorship following her time in and out of rehab and hospitalization. The singer had been caught in a series of public incidents in 2007 — including when she shaved her head and hit a paparazzo's car window with an umbrella — after divorcing Kevin Federline and losing custody of their two children.

The head-shaving incident and the umbrella attack

If there's one moment that seems to sum up the rockiest moments of Spears' life, it's the time she shaved her head at a Tarzana hair salon in 2007 after her ex-husband Kevin Federline refused to let her see their children. An employee of a tattoo parlor that Spears later visited spoke out on the star's mindset of the time in the 2019 documentary Britney Spears: Breaking Point, but Spears herself has never opened up about the incident herself — or about the incident days later in which she attacked a paparazzo's car with an umbrella. Will she do so in the book?

The Christina Aguilera feud

Spears and Aguilera also met on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in the early '90s. Since then the relationship between the two stars has been tumultuous, with the two trading a steady stream of barbs in the press over everything from their performance with Madonna at the 2003 MTV VMAs (where Aguilera said cameras snubbed her kiss with the star to capture Timberlake's reaction to Madonna kissing Spears) to the quality of Spears' engagement ring (which Aguilera once said looked like Spears "got it at QVC"), and continued right up through last year after a period of relative quiet. Will Spears use this opportunity to clear the air, or escalate the feud?

#FreeBritney

Concerns about Britney Spears' conservatorship had been ongoing for years. The fan-led "Free Britney" movement began online in 2008 when the news first broke, but garnered mainstream attention in 2019 as #FreeBritney supporters uncovered and publicized traumatic details about the conservatorship and Spears' father's control over her life. The conversation grew even louder in 2021 with the Framing Britney Spears documentary, leading to the termination of her conservatorship. Spears has expressed gratitude for her fans' advocacy, and we'd be interested in hearing more about her involvement with (or observation of) the movement over the years.

The infamous "Bimbo Summit"

In 2006, Spears and her fellow It Girls Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton made the cover of The New York Post. The paparazzi photo shows the trio in the front seat of Hilton's Mercedes, overlayed with the words "BIMBO SUMMIT." Gossip about that fateful night circulated and made magazine headlines. Hilton recalled the infamous tabloid in her recent memoir: "I didn't love the wording, but my bangs looked super cute." We'd love to hear Spears' POV on the buzzy snapshot and its lasting legacy.

Her relationship with her kids

The singer shares two teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston and Jayden James. In 2008, a judge awarded sole custody of the boys to Federline after the singer refused to hand over her children for visitation, resulting in a four-hour standoff with police and Spears being removed from her home in an ambulance and placed under a psychiatric hold. Just a month later, she would be placed under the conservatorship.

Since then, her sons have remained mostly sheltered from the public eye (they were noticeably absent from her 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari), though Jayden opened up about his and his brother's strained relationship with Spears in an interview with The Daily Mail last year: "I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally," he continued. "When she gets better I really want to see her again." In response, Britney said in an Instagram post, "My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother…and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!" Will Britney shed light on how their relationship fractured and her experience as a mother?

Her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently celebrated one year of marriage, after tying the knot on June 9, 2022, in a ceremony at their Los Angeles home. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the singer revealed she wasn't sure she "was honestly that present" at her wedding and that she didn't really talk to anyone "because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak." Fans will surely want to know more about what the singer experienced on her big day — which was attended by everyone from Paris Hilton and Madonna to Donatella Versace and Selena Gomez — as well as an inside look into her relationship with the fitness instructor, whom she met in 2016 when he was cast as the love interest in her music video for her single "Slumber Party."

Her dancing videos on Instagram

Spears has been known to upload videos of herself dancing in revealing outfits to the app for several years now. "I'm definitely going through something in my life at the moment," the singer said in a 2022 post, "and music helps me so much to gain insight and perspective." Some fans consider the endless twirling and hair whipping as an unfiltered form of self-expression, while others view it as a cause for renewed concern over the star's mental health. Spears has turned off the comments, so they're no longer able to weigh in — which is all the more reason for her to clear up the speculation once and for all in The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears has announced a new memoir. Here are a few topics we hope she addresses. VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 'Gimme More' performance at the 2007 VMAs

In what was supposed to be a comeback that ended in controversy, Spears took to the VMAs and delivered a performance that completely stunned her audience. Not only did she stop lip-syncing throughout the act, she looked so visibly uncomfortable that rumors began to swirl immediately afterwards. Apart from the vicious fatphobic comments about her body in the tabloids, she was accused of not going to rehearsals, of partying hard the night before and still being on drugs while performing, and being upset with the jokes Sarah Silverman made about her children before going onstage. This was all happening at a time when the singer was having arguably one of the worst years of her personal life, so it's safe to say that sharing her thoughts on this performance would be a bombshell moment in her memoir.

The K-Fed years

Britney Spears met former backup dancer Kevin Federline back in 2004 and it was love at first sight — they were married just three months later. Spears gave birth to their first son a year into their marriage, but filed for divorce mere weeks after giving birth to their second son in 2006. The pair had a fairly public custody battle, with Federline eventually gaining sole custody of their kids after Spears was placed on two separate psychiatric holds. Since then, Federline has made a handful of statements about Britney, most notably that her father Jamie "saved her" by placing her in the conservatorship. Will she reveal how the two fell in love and what ultimately sparked Britney to seek divorce? And what of co-parenting and their relationship over the years? Hopefully fans will have their K-Fed curiosity sated in The Woman in Me.