Britney Spears Has Not Been in Touch with Her Sons Ahead of Their Move to Hawaii: Source (Exclusive)

Britney Spears' relationship with her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden continues to be strained ahead of their move to Hawaii.

As the pair prepares to pack their bags and travel to the Aloha state with their dad Kevin Federline, a chance of a mother-son reunion in the immediate future appears unlikely.

"Britney and her sons have not been in touch," a source close to the singer exclusively tells The Messenger. "It's been months without communication and she is deeply saddened that they aren't interested in having a relationship with her."

While the insider says Spears has texted with her sons a few times, she hasn't seen them in a while.

"Britney understands their move to Hawaii and is excited for them," the source explains, "but her feelings are definitely hurt."

Back in May, Spears consented to letting her ex-husband move their two sons to Hawaii before a new school year begins. The news came after Federline's attorney gave Spears' legal team a deadline to approve his client's plan to move their kids out of California.

"She just wants them to be happy and if this is what they want, then she is okay with it," a source previously shared with The Messenger. "Britney is excited that the location they have chosen to move to is one of her favorites and she does plan to visit."

Despite their mom's extreme fame, Spears' kids have made very few social media appearances over the years.

According to the "Lucky" singer, she doesn't regularly post pictures of them to respect their wishes.

"I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it," she wrote on Instagram in March 2021. "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right."

The Messenger has reached out to Spears' rep and Federline's attorney for comment.