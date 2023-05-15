EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Is ‘Talking to’ Estranged Family Members, But ‘There Are Still Trust Issues’

They say that blood runs thicker than water, but all of that familial connection can come with built-up traumas and transgressions which are hard to overcome.

For Britney Spears, relationships with family remain rocky, but there are some promising signs of future reconciliation. "She has started talking to different members of her family, like her brother [Bryan Spears] and her mom [Lynne Spears], but there are still trust issues," a source close to the singer tells The Messenger.

"She has felt exploited and she would like it if they took some responsibility and issued a public apology."

Spears and her family's public estrangement came after she requested to be removed from a 13-year conservatorship that her father, Jamie Spears, oversaw. A Los Angeles County judge ruled in November 2021 that the conservatorship was "no longer required" and "terminated" it.

The following January, Spears issued a cease-and-desist against her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and alleged, via her lawyer, that Jamie Lynn’s memoir Things I Should Have Said made "misleading or outrageous claims" against her, BBC reported at the time.

"Britney is not in touch with her father. Her mother Lynne has reached out and they have had a few conversations in the last few months," a second source adds to The Messenger. "Lynne would love to repair the relationship and Britney is becoming more open to it. She loves her Mom, but a lot of damage has been done and [Britney] has distanced herself." As for her relationship with her sister, a third source says that the two are currently "on decent terms, but that changes day by day." Reps for Spears, Jamie Lynn, and Spears's husband Sam Asghari did not comment, while reps for Lynne and Jamie did not respond to requests for comment.

Spears tied the knot with Asghari in June 2022 at their Los Angeles home. While friends including Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore witnessed the nuptials, the singer's immediate family was not in attendance.

Her brother Bryan was not at the ceremony. However, his girlfriend, Lynn Conklin, later explained in a social media comment that Bryan missed the ceremony because his daughter’s graduation fell on the same weekend. (The Messenger’s attempts to reach Bryan were not returned.)

"Britney keeps to herself and has a small circle. She has kept a few close friends by her side, but mainly loves being at home with Sam right now," adds the second source.

The singer’s sons, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17 – whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – were also not in attendance.

The second source tells The Messenger, "Things have been rocky between Britney and her two sons. Their communication is minimal. Britney loves her children more than anything and would love to repair the relationship."

Jayden told ITV News in an interview that aired in September, that he believes their fractured relationship can "100 percent be fixed, of course. I think it’s just gonna take a lot of time and effort. But I really want to see her again."

In December, Britney shared a message to her sons on Instagram.

"To both of my boys … I love you … ," she wrote alongside a photo of one of her sons. "I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita🌹🌹🌹"

"The boys love their mother," Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline's lawyer, tells The Messenger exclusively, but "as a result of events that have transpired over the past several years" they haven't pursued much contact. He confirmed that Spears and her sons haven't seen each other in "well over a year."

Commending Spears for giving her sons space ("I think Britney has been wise not to force the issue with the boys," he added), Kaplan is hopeful about the future.

"Kevin believes that as the boys get older, they will resolve whatever issue they feel with Britney on their own, without the assistance of lawyers. That is what he hopes and expects to occur," Kaplan concluded.

As for Spears, who has an autobiography in the works, the second source says she's relishing a quieter life: "Britney wants to be free to do as she pleases. She's enjoying not working and spending her time at home."