Britney Spears Introduces New Puppy Amid Divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is leaning on her new fur friend, one week after her ex Sam Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage.

On Wednesday, the pop star introduced fans to her new dog, Snow, on Instagram.

"Introducing Snow … the new edition [sic] to the family," she wrote, alongside a video featuring a small white dog. "It's her world, and we just live in it 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!"

The video comes just days after Spears posted a video montage of herself to Instagram, dolled up in a form-fitting green dress while hanging out with some male "friends" — one of which who seemed to lick her leg in the clip.

"I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT," she wrote.

Spears and Asghari married on June 9, 2022 at Spears' Thousand Oaks, Calif. home. Guests included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and other A-listers — but her family, including her father Jamie, mother Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were noticeably absent.

On Saturday, Spears addressed the split for the first time on Instagram, admitting she was "shocked," but doing "pretty damn good" otherwise.

"As everyone knows, Hesam [Sam] and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!," she began her post. "But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

"If I wasn’t my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors," she added. "But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!

"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" she concluded.

For now, Spears has highly anticipated professional endeavors on the horizon. Her memoir, The Woman in Me, is slated to hit shelves on Oct. 24.