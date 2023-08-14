Britney Spears Installs Stripper Pole in Home

Britney Spears has added a stripper pole to her Instagram dance routines. The pop icon shared a sultry Instagram video of her dancing on a bright pink pole in her home, clothed in a revealing leopard-print bikini.

"Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!! 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🌹🌷🌷," she captioned the moment on Sunday. (She turned off comments for the post.)

The "Gimme More" singer is no stranger to sharing moments of her life online.

She's set to share even more in her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which is set for an Oct. 24 release.

With Gallery Books as her publisher, the memoir is "written with remarkable candor and humor" and "illuminates the enduring power of music and love —and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last."

In a press release shared with The Messenger, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, said in part, "The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others."

After a bidding war, the book sold in a $15 million deal last February, just three months after a judge ended Britney's 13-year conservatorship.