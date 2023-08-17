Britney Spears Is in ‘Great Spirits’ in the Midst of Sam Asghari Filing for Divorce - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Britney Spears Is in ‘Great Spirits’ in the Midst of Sam Asghari Filing for Divorce

After Spears' husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday, the singer is already focusing on her memoir, which comes out later this year

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Singer Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears might be in the middle of fresh divorce proceedings, but she's already got an optimistic eye on the future.

Spears, whose husband of 14 months Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday, is in "great spirits," according to a source close to the singer.

The source further indicated that Spears and Asghari made the decision to end their relationship "a few weeks ago."

For now, Spears has highly anticipated professional endeavors on the horizon. Her memoir, The Woman in Me, is slated to hit shelves on Oct. 24.

The source said Spears is "focused" on the book's release and, furthermore, would love to release some music tied to The Woman in Me. She has an upcoming writers' camp and has been getting some songs from "big artists."

In his August 16 divorce filing, Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences." The couple tied the knot in June 2022 after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

After their split was announced, just hours before Asghari filed for divorce, a separate source exclusively told The Messenger that the couple was going through "a really hard time" and that they had been "arguing and fighting for months."

Read More

Asghari has enlisted the legal counsel of famed Hollywood divorce attorney Neal Hersh, whose previous clients include Brad Pitt, Pamela Anderson and Halle Berry.

Spears, meanwhile, has retained attorney Laura Wasser, who was previously hired by Spears during her 2008 custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Wasser will team up with Matthew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who, in 2021, was instrumental in getting Spears out from under her father's conservatorship.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.