Britney Spears might be in the middle of fresh divorce proceedings, but she's already got an optimistic eye on the future.

Spears, whose husband of 14 months Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday, is in "great spirits," according to a source close to the singer.

The source further indicated that Spears and Asghari made the decision to end their relationship "a few weeks ago."

For now, Spears has highly anticipated professional endeavors on the horizon. Her memoir, The Woman in Me, is slated to hit shelves on Oct. 24.

The source said Spears is "focused" on the book's release and, furthermore, would love to release some music tied to The Woman in Me. She has an upcoming writers' camp and has been getting some songs from "big artists."

In his August 16 divorce filing, Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences." The couple tied the knot in June 2022 after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

After their split was announced, just hours before Asghari filed for divorce, a separate source exclusively told The Messenger that the couple was going through "a really hard time" and that they had been "arguing and fighting for months."

Asghari has enlisted the legal counsel of famed Hollywood divorce attorney Neal Hersh, whose previous clients include Brad Pitt, Pamela Anderson and Halle Berry.

Spears, meanwhile, has retained attorney Laura Wasser, who was previously hired by Spears during her 2008 custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Wasser will team up with Matthew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who, in 2021, was instrumental in getting Spears out from under her father's conservatorship.