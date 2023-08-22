Britney Spears marked her divorce with a party, a source close to the singer tells The Messenger.
An insider says that the pop star "is in a celebratory mode" after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from his wife of 14 months.
"She had a small divorce party over the weekend with her best friend Cade and is enjoying herself right now," adds the source. "Britney is embracing this new chapter and is going with the flow."
The source notes that Spears is "absolutely" open to dating, "but isn't focused on that right now."
"Britney loves being in love and is open to it," the insider says. "She is purely having fun right now."
Though Spears appears to be enjoying her life after splitting from Asghari, she won't be diving into the details in her forthcoming memoir The Woman in Me.
The Messenger confirmed there are not any changes to Spears' memoir in light of the divorce news.
Sources told TMZ that Spears gave the final approval for her book a couple of weeks ago, so she wouldn't be able to change nor add anything after that.
The "Lucky" singer and Asghari married in a star-studded ceremony at their Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022. They announced their engagement in September 2021. They first met while on the set of the video for her 2016 song "Slumber Party."
