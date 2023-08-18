Britney Spears will be able to lean on her family if she needs to amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. A source exclusively told The Messenger that her mother Lynne has "offered her support," noting: "Britney’s mom and brother [Bryan] have reached out and checked in on her."

Since she and Asghari have been together, the actor has been "her support system for many years." Now, as she readies herself for the future, Spears is "trying to keep busy and wants to release new music very soon. She’s very focused on that. She doesn’t want to talk about Sam with many people, and wants to forget he exists."

Overall, the insider says Britney "is doing fine. She wants her marriage to be over and done, and hopes it will not drag out. She has been through so much. She wants to completely move on and erase the memories with him."

On Wednesday, The Messenger confirmed Spears and Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage, and he has since filed for divorce and opened up about the breakup in a statement on his social media.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on social media. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh— happens."

Following rumors that Asghari is planning to challenge their prenuptial agreement and exploit Spears with videos, his rep told The Messenger that "all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."