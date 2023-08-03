Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested in Tennessee: Report
Per the report, he was apprehended at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was being held in a jail in Tennessee
Jason Alexander, not the comic/actor but the ex-husband of Britney Spears, was arrested again for stalking, according to TMZ.
Per the report, Alexander was apprehended at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was being held in a jail in Tennessee.
Exactly who Alexander was allegedly stalking was not initially made public.
Alexander was also arrested in June 2022 for crashing Spears’ wedding at her home. At the time he claimed that Spears had invited him to the wedding, but security prevented him from entering the house while he livestreamed the action.
Back in 2004, Alexander was married to the pop star for 55 hours before the nuptials were annulled. NSYNC member Lance Bass revealed that he came out as gay the night of the ill-fated wedding during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019.
“It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason, so I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing,” Bass said. “And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset.”
He added, “And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on her bed and she wouldn’t stop crying, so I was like, ‘I’m gay,’ and it made her stop crying … She chuckled.”
