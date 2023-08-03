Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested in Tennessee: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested in Tennessee: Report

Per the report, he was apprehended at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was being held in a jail in Tennessee

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Jason Alexander, not the comic/actor but the ex-husband of Britney Spears, was arrested again for stalking, according to TMZ.

Per the report, Alexander was apprehended at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was being held in a jail in Tennessee.

Exactly who Alexander was allegedly stalking was not initially made public.

Alexander was also arrested in June 2022 for crashing Spears’ wedding at her home. At the time he claimed that Spears had invited him to the wedding, but security prevented him from entering the house while he livestreamed the action.

Read More
Jason Allen Alexander is seen in a police mug shot taken after he was arrested on January 5, 2003 in Hammond, La.
Jason Allen Alexander is seen in a police mug shot taken after he was arrested on January 5, 2003 in Hammond, La.Getty Images

Back in 2004, Alexander was married to the pop star for 55 hours before the nuptials were annulled. NSYNC member Lance Bass revealed that he came out as gay the night of the ill-fated wedding during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019.

“It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason, so I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing,” Bass said. “And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset.”

He added, “And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on her bed and she wouldn’t stop crying, so I was like, ‘I’m gay,’ and it made her stop crying … She chuckled.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.