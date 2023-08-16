Britney Spears Did Not Cheat on Sam Asghari: Source (Exclusive)
'The cheating rumors are not true,' a source on the singer's side exclusively tells The Messenger
New details are being revealed about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's sudden separation after one year of marriage.
Despite speculation that the pop singer may have been unfaithful to her husband, a source tells The Messenger that infidelity is not involved behind the scenes.
"The cheating rumors are not true," a source on Spears' side exclusively shares with The Messenger. "Britney didn't cheat on Sam."
Instead, the insider says the couple is "going through a really hard time" as they figure out what's next for their love story.
"They have been arguing and fighting for months and it's usually over very small issues that get blown out of proportion," the source explains. "Divorce has been talked about, but Sam is figuring out his next move right now. No one in their inner circle thinks it will legally happen soon."
The Messenger has reached out to Spears and Asghari's reps for comment.
- Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are ‘Going Through a Really Hard Time’: Sources (Exclusive)
- Britney Spears Is in ‘Great Spirits’ in the Midst of Sam Asghari Filing for Divorce
- Britney Spears Says She Feels ‘Blessed’ to Be with ‘Incredible’ Husband Sam Asghari
- Sam Asghari Not Challenging Prenup and Denies Exploitation Claims in Divorce with Britney Spears, Says Rep (Exclusive)
- Britney Spears Is ‘Talking to’ Estranged Family Members, But ‘There Are Still Trust Issues’ (Exclusive)
- Sam Asghari Speaks Out After Britney Spears Allegedly Assaulted By NBA Star’s Security
In recent months, the "Gimme More" singer hasn't publicly shown signs of trouble in her marriage. In June, Spears posted multiple photos of herself with Asghari on Instagram.
A month prior in May, the couple even displayed PDA while posing outside of Spears' home. "I'm redesigning my house!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday."
Spears' love story with Asghari began in 2016 when they met on the set of the music video for her song, "Slumber Party."
The pair then got engaged in December 2021 before exchanging vows six months later. "I love building a life with you," Spears wrote on Instagram after their wedding. "You’re the love of my life."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business