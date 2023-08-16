Britney Spears Did Not Cheat on Sam Asghari: Source (Exclusive)

New details are being revealed about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's sudden separation after one year of marriage.

Despite speculation that the pop singer may have been unfaithful to her husband, a source tells The Messenger that infidelity is not involved behind the scenes.

"The cheating rumors are not true," a source on Spears' side exclusively shares with The Messenger. "Britney didn't cheat on Sam."

Instead, the insider says the couple is "going through a really hard time" as they figure out what's next for their love story.

"They have been arguing and fighting for months and it's usually over very small issues that get blown out of proportion," the source explains. "Divorce has been talked about, but Sam is figuring out his next move right now. No one in their inner circle thinks it will legally happen soon."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari enjoy date night. Sam Asghari/Instagram

The Messenger has reached out to Spears and Asghari's reps for comment.

In recent months, the "Gimme More" singer hasn't publicly shown signs of trouble in her marriage. In June, Spears posted multiple photos of herself with Asghari on Instagram.

A month prior in May, the couple even displayed PDA while posing outside of Spears' home. "I'm redesigning my house!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday."

Spears' love story with Asghari began in 2016 when they met on the set of the music video for her song, "Slumber Party."

The pair then got engaged in December 2021 before exchanging vows six months later. "I love building a life with you," Spears wrote on Instagram after their wedding. "You’re the love of my life."