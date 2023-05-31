The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Britney Spears Consents to Sons Moving with Kevin Federline to Hawaii

    'We are delighted we can avoid having to go through a lengthy court proceeding to obtain approval,' Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells The Messenger

    Mike Vulpo and Elizabeth Rosner
    Britney Spears has agreed to let her ex-husband Kevin Federline move their two sons Sean Preston and Jayden to Hawaii, The Messenger can confirm.

    "We are delighted we can avoid having to go through a lengthy court proceeding to obtain approval," Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells The Messenger. "The boys are very excited to move to Hawaii [and] will be moving at the end of the summer."

    The Messenger has reached out to Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart for comment, but has yet to hear back.

    According to Page Six, who was first to report the news, Rosengart sent a letter to Kaplan on Wednesday stating Spears "will not interfere with and consents to the relocation."

    The news comes after Kaplan gave Spears' legal team a deadline to approve his client's plan to move their kids out of California. 

    Kaplan told TMZ he asked Rosengart "several times" to send a letter or e-mail stating the singer was "OK with the move." 

    Federline hoped to arrive in Hawaii by August 1 after his wife Victoria Prince received a job offer at a local university.

    Spears' kids have made very few social media appearances over the years, despite their mother's extreme fame. According to the "Gimme More" artist, she doesn't regularly post pictures of them to respect their wishes.

    "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!" Britney wrote in a March 2021 Instagram post. "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it..."

    Earlier this month, Spears reiterated that her sons like to stay away from social media.

    "My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years," she said on Instagram. "Sam Asghari is sort of silly about it too."  

    But in September 2022, Spears' son Jayden gave a rare interview with ITV News where he discussed his distant relationship with his mom.

    "I 100 percent think it can be fixed, of course, but I think it's just going to take a lot of time and effort," Jayden — who along with his brother didn't attend Spears and Asghari's wedding — said. "But, I really want to see her again."

    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 24: DJ Kevin Federline arrives at the Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club to celebrate his birthday on March 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
