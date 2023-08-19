Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over Divorce - The Messenger
Entertainment
Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over Divorce

She accompanied her statement with a video clip that features her dancing to Janet Jackson’s 1993 hit ‘If’

Craig Rosen
Britney SpearsVALERIE MACON / AFP

Britney Spears addressed her impending divorce from Sam Asghari late Friday in an Instagram post that features her dancing suggestively and sharing her feelings on the situation in text.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” she writes, referring to Asghari by his full first name. “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

In the accompanying video clip, Spears is wearing a black bow tied around her neck, a matching black crop top, some skimpy lime green bikini bottoms and black boots. She first wipes herself down with a white cloth, and then dances suggestively to Janet Jackson’s 1993 hit “If,” singing along to some of the lyrics.

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!” Spears adds. “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!”

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most!!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!” she continues, before concluding, “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good!!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!”

Asghari broke his silence on the situation in a post on Thursday.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on social media.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," he said, adding: "Sh— happens."

In his divorce filing, he cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of separation as July 28, according to a divorce filing obtained by The Messenger.

In her post, Spears references her father Jamie Spears, who oversaw her conservatorship for 13 years, leading to strained relations between Spears and her family.

