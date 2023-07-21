Britney Spears and Will.i.am’s ‘Mind Your Business’ Is Out Now

After teasing the track earlier in the week, Will.i.am made good on dropping “Mind Your Business,” his new collaboration with Britney Spears, after midnight ET on Friday.

The song — an up-tempo dance-pop track that finds the pair trading lines about the prying eyes of the paparazzi — marks Spears' second release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship. It follows last year's collaboration with Sir Elton John on "Hold Me Closer," a retooling of his hit "Tiny Dancer."

Will.i.am told CBS News he’s long admired Spears. “I’ve been a fan, friend and supporter of Britney throughout the years,” he said. He added the new song is about everyone's right to privacy. "When you're in the spotlight, a lot of times you just want to live your life," the 48-year-old explained.

"Too much looky-looky/ Get up off mе/ Too much watchy," Will.i.am sings on one verse, while Spears counters with "Uptown, downtown, everywhere I turn around/ Hollywood, London, snap-snap is the sound/ Paparazzi shot me, I am the economy."

Throughout Spears' public and private struggles, Will.i.am says he's been there to "champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person."

"Music is therapy for lots of people," he pointed out. "When you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything you're going through."

"Mind Your Business" marks Will.i.am and Spears' fifth track together. The pair also teamed up on "Big Fat Bass" in 2011, "Scream & Shout" in 2012, "Work Bitch" in 2013 and "It Should Be Easy" in 2014. Though it's been nearly a decade since they publicly worked together, Will.i.am says he sees "the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion" in Britney.

"When you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you're going through," he said.

Spears' tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, is expected later this year in October.