British Rapper and Alleged Jihadist Dies in Spanish Prison While Awaiting Verdict - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

British Rapper and Alleged Jihadist Dies in Spanish Prison While Awaiting Verdict

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary performed as Lyricist Jinn (a.k.a. L Jinny) before he left his London home and joined ISIS in 2013, announcing he was 'leaving everything for the sake of Allah'

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary has died in a Spanish prison while awaiting sentencing for allegedly leading a jihadist terrorist cellYoutube

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, a former British rapper and alleged jihadist, has died in a Spanish prison.

More than three years after he was arrested in 2020 and accused of leading a terrorist cell, Abdel Bary was found dead in custody on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

The once-rapper was awaiting a verdict after a sentencing trial was recently set, with him facing up to nine years in prison.

Bary performed as Lyricist Jinn (a.k.a. L Jinny) before he left his London home and joined ISIS in 2013, announcing he was "leaving everything for the sake of Allah."

Read More

The next year, he posted a photo of what appeared to be himself holding up a severed head.

Spanish police arrested Abdel Bary and two other men in April 2020 after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar from Algeria, accusing the three of forming a jihadist terrorist cell.

Although Abdel Bary was accused of leading the cell, he denied responsibility during trial.

Abdel Bary's father was an Egyptian al-Qaeda operative previously convicted in connection to the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Africa that killed 224 people. He was extradited to the U.S. in 2012, shortly before his son was radicalized.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.