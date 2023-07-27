British Rapper and Alleged Jihadist Dies in Spanish Prison While Awaiting Verdict

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, a former British rapper and alleged jihadist, has died in a Spanish prison.
More than three years after he was arrested in 2020 and accused of leading a terrorist cell, Abdel Bary was found dead in custody on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.
The once-rapper was awaiting a verdict after a sentencing trial was recently set, with him facing up to nine years in prison.
Bary performed as Lyricist Jinn (a.k.a. L Jinny) before he left his London home and joined ISIS in 2013, announcing he was "leaving everything for the sake of Allah."
The next year, he posted a photo of what appeared to be himself holding up a severed head.
Spanish police arrested Abdel Bary and two other men in April 2020 after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar from Algeria, accusing the three of forming a jihadist terrorist cell.
Although Abdel Bary was accused of leading the cell, he denied responsibility during trial.
Abdel Bary's father was an Egyptian al-Qaeda operative previously convicted in connection to the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Africa that killed 224 people. He was extradited to the U.S. in 2012, shortly before his son was radicalized.
