And baby makes seven!

Bringing Up Bates star Whitney Bates and her husband Zach, the eldest of Gil and Kelly Bates' 19 children, have welcomed their fifth child together, a baby girl named Lily Jo.

The pair introduced their newborn to the world with intimate Instagram images that were captured just after her arrival. They followed it up with a video of them swooning over their baby girl "moments after" meeting her as Whitney recovered in a hospital bed.

"One of the sweetest feelings in the world 😭," they captioned the post.

In another series of photos on Instagram, the proud parents revealed her name.

"Lily Jo Bates 💫 ," they wrote alongside the post, noting that she was born on Aug. 15 at 6lb, 12 oz. and 19.25 inches.

Lily joins her big brothers Jadon Carl, 2, and Bradley Gilvin, 8, and big sisters, Khloé Eileen, 3, and Kaci Lynn, 6.

Whitney and Zach revealed they were expecting again in a cute Valentine's Day post. The then-family of six posed in a festive photo shoot as Whitney held up sonogram photos.

"A Valentine treat that’s extra sweet, our family is growing by two little feet!👶🏼👣❤️," the caption read.

They added, "We’re so excited to share that baby #5 will be here in August 2023! It’s been the sweetest time celebrating with the kids and watching how excited they are to have another brother or sister!"

They announced in March that they were having a girl.