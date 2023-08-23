‘Bring It On’ Turns 23: Actress Reveals Her Clever Idea for an Original Cast Sequel (Exclusive)

The iconic cheerleader film Bring It On (2000) was a first-of-its-kind sports movie. It was centered on women, featured a diverse cast (though maybe not as diverse as the trailers made it seem) and delivered a ton of zippy lines fans still love to recite 23 years later.

Starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union, the movie follows two California high school cheerleading squads — one from the posh suburbs and one from inner-city Los Angeles — as they compete for a national cheerleading championship. The film was a surprise hit, grossing $90 million worldwide and spawning five sequels.

Author and journalist Kase Wickman, who wrote the book Bring It On: The Complete Story of the Cheerleading Movie That Changed, Like, Everything (No, Seriously), told The Messenger, "Bring It On really did a lot as a surprise hit, [considering it] was against all odds to get made in the first place."

She added, "It kicked open the door for female-centric — not just sports movies — but stories about young women and their passions, which are historically underrepresented, underserved, and written off both in real life and in Hollywood."

For the 23rd anniversary of the film's release this week, The Messenger spoke to one of your favorite Toros, Whitney (Nicole Bilderback), about a couple of behind-the-scenes facts. "I don't even think anyone really knows about them," she told The Messenger. "Even some of my closest friends were like, 'Oh my God, I never knew this!'"

Bilderback, who recently starred in Freeform's Cruel Summer, wrote in a recent Instagram post that she may have inspired a couple of the most fun tidbits in the film, like the end credits scene where the film's characters dance to Toni Basil's 1981 single "Hey, Mickey," and the moves to that hilarious "pump our gas" cheer.

'Hey, Mickey!'

"For the call back for the film, we were told to choreograph a 2-minute cheer or dance," Bilderback wrote in the post. "So naturally, I was 'extra' and choreographed a cheer/dance to Toni Basil's 'Mickey.' Cut to a few months later... About a week before we were going to wrap on principal photography, we were told to learn the lyrics to 'Mickey.' Hence, the end credits scene."

In a phone call with The Messenger, Bilderback said that the song was well-known and "everybody relates it to cheerleaders," but she likes to joke that she might have inspired the idea. "I would jokingly say, 'Oh, they got the idea from me' because I auditioned with that song," she said.

Wickman, who spoke to nearly "everyone" involved in the 2000 film for her book, said the "Hey Mickey" number was also a favorite for a lot of the actors.

"Everyone has really fond memories of making [the scene]," she said. "Everyone spoke so fondly of their experiences overall on that movie, from the director down to the cast."

'That's alright, That's Okay!'

Bring It On features many memorable lines, but those catchy cheers remain stuck in fans' heads more than anything else. One of the most repeated cheers is the cheeky "That's alright, that's okay, you're gonna pump our gas someday," featured in the football scene below.

Bilderback revealed she came up with the sassy moves to the cheer. "That day [on set], during downtime in between shots, I was joking around and came up with these little goofy, sarcastic moves," she said.

"I showed it to our cheer choreographer, again just being silly," she continued, "And he goes, 'Great. Teach it to everybody.' I thought he was kidding. But he goes, 'No, seriously. Teach it to everyone.' So I did, and it made it in the movie."

Teaching the moves to the group wasn't intimidating at all, she said — "We were all so close. We were like one big family."

There have been discussions of a sequel with the original cast

The cast has said many times in interviews over the years how much fun they had making the movie. Bilderback pointed to comments from Dunst and Union about a potential original cast sequel.

"I have heard rumors that there's been meetings in the past about getting that in the works," she said. "I know the idea is out there and that everyone is certainly open to it."

She even has a few ideas. "It could be a direct reunion where there's a battle off 20-something years later. I keep in touch with a lot of [the cast]. Most of us pretty much look the same and have kept in shape, and I just think that'd be so funny."

Whatever form that potential sequel takes, fans will likely rush to see it. "People still talk about this movie, and there's a lot more to say," Wickman said. "Everyone gets that buzz of recognition when you say Bring It On. Right away, people go 'Burr!'"