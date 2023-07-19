First responders rushed to Brigitte Bardot's home in Saint-Tropez after getting word that the actress was having a difficult time breathing.

Bardot's husband, Bernard d'Ormale, confirmed the news to the French outlet Var-Matin.

"[Her breathing] was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction," he said, adding that the 88-year-old Bardot was put on oxygen, and firefighters stayed by her side to watch her.

D'Ormale added, "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts."

Bardot, who quit the acting business in 1973, now runs an animal sanctuary in Saint-Tropez. Per the Fondation Brigitte Bardot, "FBB acts directly on the ground through aid to shelters, animal rescues and sterilization campaigns for stray animals, as well as by directly communicating with the public and engaging in the animal protection conversation at events and conferences."

During a rare interview given to the Daily Mail in 2014, Bardot explained that she's had an affection for animals from an early age, which played a key role in her leaving the film industry.

"It was a realization that this life wasn't satisfying me and that my love for animals should express itself officially," she said. "I never look back."