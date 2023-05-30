Brianne Howey Says There’s a ‘Learning Curve’ When It Comes to Being Pregnant (Exclusive)

Brianne Howey is in pregnancy bliss as she prepares to welcome her first baby.

While speaking to The Messenger about her partnership with RS Pure for the jewelry line's #Authentic100 collection, the Ginny & Georgia star says she's been keeping busy ahead of her little one's anticipated arrival.

"The jewelry line is launching, and I'm obviously pregnant. So there's all these fun life things happening right now," she shares.

As for becoming a new parent alongside husband Matt Ziering, Howey says she's experiencing "all the feelings."

"It's a bit of a steep learning curve, but I couldn't be more grateful and excited," notes the actress. "It's all the feelings. It's overwhelming, exciting. I feel blessed. It's really cool."

Howey tells The Messenger she's "feeling the feels — like, for real too," as her pregnancy progresses.

Brianne Howey at the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event at Virginia Robinson Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

"I was talking to somebody earlier — she's about 15 weeks — and she's like, 'I swear I'm feeling, like, butterflies flying around in my stomach.' I get emotional," Howey explains. "My husband will never know what that feels like. It's so special, right?"

Time is moving quickly, and Howey's anticipation is building, the star says as she looks toward becoming a family of three.

"I've been staying so busy, which is also a privilege. I think it's helping the time pass. But as we approach this next chapter in my life, I'm very much looking forward to seeing all that it has to offer and to continue experiencing all of these firsts," she says.

As for pregnancy cravings, the actress shares they've "shockingly" been "nothing too out of the ordinary."

"I was eating pickles on set," she explains, "and [people were] like, 'Oh, pregnancy cravings?' And I said no. I've always been a pickle girl. I've been eating pickles way before. I just always loved salty briny pickles. The cravings, honestly — not that much."

Howey announced in an Instagram post shared March 16 that she's pregnant, revealing her baby bump in the snap.

"@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection," she captioned the moment.

As for the new #Authentic100 collection (which retails for $69 to $995), Howey tells The Messenger she's "flattered" to be collaborating with a company that focuses on "minimalist jewelry" that is both "delicate [and] dainty."

She adds, "It truly just felt like the most natural fit."

The RS Pure influencer-led #Authentic100 campaign is available at RSPure.com/Authentic-100.