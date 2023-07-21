Brian Cox Condemns ‘Completely Unacceptable’ AI at SAG Solidarity Rally in UK - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Brian Cox Condemns ‘Completely Unacceptable’ AI at SAG Solidarity Rally in UK

The 'Succession' alum recalled appearing on a talk show where his AI likeness was going to do animal impressions, which he thought was 'weird' and 'scary'

Glenn Garner
British actor Brian Cox attends the HBO Max premiere of Succession at Academia de Cine on March 29, 2023 in Madrid, SpainBorja B. Hojas/WireImage

Brian Cox is taking aim at AI amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA double strike.

During a rally held Friday in London by Equity (the UK's SAG equivalent), the Golden Globe winner, 77, spoke to the crowd about a recent message he received from an actor in negotiations, who was concerned about "the whole business of artificial intelligence."

"He was told in no uncertain terms that they would keep his image and do what the f--- they liked with it," he said in a video shared by Deadline.

"That is a completely unacceptable position. And that is the position that we should be really fighting against, because that is the worst aspect," Cox continued. "The wages are one thing, but the worst aspect is the whole idea of AI and what AI can do to us."

Cox explained that the actor was on a "supporting artist contract," adding: "I don’t know what that means … but it seems to cover a multitude of sins in relationship to the artist."

"And it seems to be an endless diminution of who we are as artists by these contracts that don’t make any sense as far as I’m concerned," he said.

The Succession alum also recalled appearing on a talk show where his AI likeness was going to do animal impressions, which he thought was "weird, and really a little scary."

"This is going to happen to everybody. No one is exempt from this," said Cox. "If you're on a film, on a movie, on a TV show: that's where they'll get you. And that's what we have to stop!"

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the second week of its strike on Friday after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Writer's Guild of America (WGA) previously called a strike on May 1, making it the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was SAG president.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.

