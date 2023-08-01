Sometimes it's the little things in life. Or for Breaking Bad actor Ray Campbell, it's a grey 1963 Mercedes-Benz 220 he bought twenty years ago.

"I was blown away," the actor told Bloomberg about first seeing the vehicle. At the time, he was managing a retail store as he built his acting career. "I just loved it."

While it was never his kids' favorite mode of transportation to school, the actor — who is "not at all" a car person — loves that driving the car "feels like an occasion."

"People who may not ever speak to me in public will definitely stop and talk. It’s a conversation starter," he told the outlet, adding that these days the car has been retired from daily family use and is more "of a luxury" to drive when he can enjoy the evening breeze with the windows down.

"I never had the splurge mentality, because we were doing this from the time we were broke in New York, you know, two stupid kids in love and got married," he explained in the interview, adding that he and his wife buying the car was initially more of a practical buy.

Today, though, he can relish in the vehicle's vintage luxury: "I definitely have more of a swagger driving it now than I did previously."