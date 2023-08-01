‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Reveals Other True Love: See His Vintage Car - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Reveals Other True Love: See His Vintage Car

'I was going to buy it no matter what,' actor Ray Allen says about the car that caught his attention during his early acting days

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ray Campbell attends the premiere of the series finale of ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder’ at Yamashiro Hollywood on February 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Sometimes it's the little things in life. Or for Breaking Bad actor Ray Campbell, it's a grey 1963 Mercedes-Benz 220 he bought twenty years ago.

 "I was blown away," the actor told Bloomberg about first seeing the vehicle. At the time, he was managing a retail store as he built his acting career. "I just loved it."

While it was never his kids' favorite mode of transportation to school, the actor — who is "not at all" a car person — loves that driving the car "feels like an occasion."

Read More

"People who may not ever speak to me in public will definitely stop and talk. It’s a conversation starter," he told the outlet, adding that these days the car has been retired from daily family use and is more "of a luxury" to drive when he can enjoy the evening breeze with the windows down.

"I never had the splurge mentality, because we were doing this from the time we were broke in New York, you know, two stupid kids in love and got married," he explained in the interview, adding that he and his wife buying the car was initially more of a practical buy.

Today, though, he can relish in the vehicle's vintage luxury: "I definitely have more of a swagger driving it now than I did previously."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.