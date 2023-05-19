Bre Tiesi, Who Shares Son With Nick Cannon, Refutes Claim He’s Her ‘Sugar Daddy’

Though Selling Sunset newcomer Bre Tiesi has a child with Nick Cannon, she is making it clear she provides for herself.
In Season 6 of the reality series, which dropped Friday on Netflix, Tiesi speaks with co-star Amanza Smith about her connection to the entertainer. Tiesi and Cannon share son Legendary Love, whom they welcomed in July 2022. Cannon fathers a total of 12 children with six women.
"It's such a gray line 'cause you already know that he has other relations, you already know that there's other kids so..." Tiesi said in the seventh episode of the season.
She expressed frustration about finding things out about Cannon online, instead of him telling her himself.
"But there's no legal agreement. There's no 'You have to do X-Y-Z, you owe me this,' we don't have any of that," Tiesi told Smith. "I take care of myself, and if my son needs something or we need something, I can ask. That's all I have to do."
The model and real estate agent said that though the Wild 'N Out star is "a good dad, Nick is not my sugar daddy," adding, "Nick is not my reason that I'm where I'm at. He's none of these things."
"I can make crazy money by myself. I can carry my lifestyle, which is not cheap, and I can carry my child and my own s---. What do I need you for?" she quipped.
She later said in a confessional interview, "I've worked my ass off to be where I'm at. I did this all myself. Of course my son is even more motivation. I want to give him everything from me, not from my partner."
In her conversation with Smith, Tiesi said that a court does not order a parent to pay child support if they have more than 10 children.
"The court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or, because he is who he is, they can say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household,'" said Tiesi.
She added, "I'm gonna do whatever I want to do. It's none of your business to tell my story. I get to tell my story."
