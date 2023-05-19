The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bre Tiesi, Who Shares Son With Nick Cannon, Refutes Claim He’s Her ‘Sugar Daddy’

    "Nick is not my reason that I'm where I'm at. He's none of these things," Tiesi quipped on an episode of 'Selling Sunset.'

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

    Though Selling Sunset newcomer Bre Tiesi has a child with Nick Cannon, she is making it clear she provides for herself.

    In Season 6 of the reality series, which dropped Friday on Netflix, Tiesi speaks with co-star Amanza Smith about her connection to the entertainer. Tiesi and Cannon share son Legendary Love, whom they welcomed in July 2022. Cannon fathers a total of 12 children with six women.

    "It's such a gray line 'cause you already know that he has other relations, you already know that there's other kids so..." Tiesi said in the seventh episode of the season.

    She expressed frustration about finding things out about Cannon online, instead of him telling her himself.

    Read More

    "But there's no legal agreement. There's no 'You have to do X-Y-Z, you owe me this,' we don't have any of that," Tiesi told Smith. "I take care of myself, and if my son needs something or we need something, I can ask. That's all I have to do."

    Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi and son Legendary Love
    Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi and son Legendary Love

    The model and real estate agent said that though the Wild 'N Out star is "a good dad, Nick is not my sugar daddy," adding, "Nick is not my reason that I'm where I'm at. He's none of these things."

    "I can make crazy money by myself. I can carry my lifestyle, which is not cheap, and I can carry my child and my own s---. What do I need you for?" she quipped.

    She later said in a confessional interview, "I've worked my ass off to be where I'm at. I did this all myself. Of course my son is even more motivation. I want to give him everything from me, not from my partner."

    In her conversation with Smith, Tiesi said that a court does not order a parent to pay child support if they have more than 10 children.

    "The court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or, because he is who he is, they can say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household,'" said Tiesi.

    She added, "I'm gonna do whatever I want to do. It's none of your business to tell my story. I get to tell my story."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.