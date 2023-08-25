WWE Star Bray Wyatt’s Cause of Death Revealed - The Messenger
WWE Star Bray Wyatt’s Cause of Death Revealed

The accomplished pro wrestler died unexpectedly on Thursday and was remembered fondly by the likes of Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Mick Foley

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
WWE professional wrestler Bray WyattMonica Schipper/FilmMagic

The cause of death for Bray Wyatt, the WWE star who died on Thursday, has been announced. "I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues," Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp tweeted Thursday.

"There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away."

Wyatt's final appearance on WWE television came in February.

His death was first announced by WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H, who tweeted, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today."

He concluded, "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Wyatt, a three-time world champion and two-time tag team champion in WWE, was eulogized by some of the biggest names in the business following news of his death.

"I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing," Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a. The Rock) tweeted. "Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with WWE universe."

Johnson, who came face-to-face with Wyatt during an in-ring segment at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, continued, "Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

John Cena, who was also involved in the WrestleMania 32 segment and later feuded with Wyatt individually, tweeted, "Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP."

Wrestling legend Mick Foley, who mourned the loss of his close friend Terry Funk on Wednesday, remembered Wyatt's legacy just a day later.

"RIP BRAY WYATT," Foley tweeted. "This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen."

