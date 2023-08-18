Ariana Madix, Teresa Giudice and 160 Other Bravolebrities Will Take on Vegas at BravoCon

Dying to see Vanderpump Rules darling Ariana Madix in the same room as her publicly disgraced ex Tom Sandoval in Sin City? Well, BravoCon 2023 can make that possible.
Bravo announced Friday that more than 160 Bravolebrities from its slate of shows — including its Real Housewives, Below Deck and Summer House franchises — will be participating in panels, fan photo experiences, meet and greets, activations, and more at this November's event.
BravoCon, scheduled to take place Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, will also include a "Bravo Bazaar" shopping experience, wherein some of your favorite reality stars might temporarily work retail and host booths. The massive program and additional Bravo celebrities will be announced soon. Tickets start at $550 for the"Bravoholic" (General Admission) tier, and jump up to $1,200 for the "Future Bravoleb" (VIP) tier.
But will every Bravolebrity promised by the network wind up attending the event? It depends. Some may end up listening to Bethenny Frankel, the Real Housewives of New York City alum who has been pleading with her fellow reality TV stars to boycott BravoCon and related fan events during the actors' union strike (Lisa Rinna of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in total agreement).
"Why isn't reality TV on strike?" Frankel previously questioned. "I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes. We've always been the losers — the 'I'm up here, you're down here' to the actresses and actors," she mused on Instagram last month.
On top of calling for a BravoCon boycott, Frankel has enlisted the help of heavyweight Hollywood attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos to help her wage "war" for reality star protections. Per Frankel, Bravo has been "extremely responsive and nervous" about this pending lawsuit from many people in the Bravo-sphere (not just herself) about a union and about residuals. "Pandora's box has been opened," she told The Messenger this past Monday.
BravoCon's extensive list of (tentative) attendees includes:
- Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke
- The Real Housewives of Dubai: Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury
- The Real Housewives of Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs
- The Real Housewives of New York City: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield
- The Real Housewives of Orange County: Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose
- Vanderpump Rules: Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump
- Below Deck: Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn; Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott
- Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor
- Southern Charm: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett “JT” Thomas
- Southern Hospitality: Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese
- Summer House: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard: Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey Significant Others: Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas
- Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy: Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan (also from Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake)
- Shahs of Sunset: Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid
- Family Karma: Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani
Unfortunately for tardy fans, tickets to BravoCon 2023 are currently sold out ahead of the Nov. 3-5 event.
