In an in-depth report published Thursday by Rolling Stone, production crew member Samantha Suarez alleged that cast member Gary King attempted to make unwanted sexual advances on her while filming the new spin-off show Below Deck Sailing Yacht in 2022, but the reality show's producers allegedly failed to properly discipline him.

In response to the report, a Bravo spokesperson told The Messenger, "Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows."

"We require our third-party production companies to have appropriate workplace policies and trainings in place and a clear process on how to report concerns," the Bravo spokesperson continued. "The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings."

The Messenger also reached out to King directly, but has yet to receive a response.

The latest controversy comes after Below Deck Down Under, the Australian spinoff of Bravo's Below Deck, made news for including disciplinary discussions between the show's producers and the cast members and yacht employees on air, and they were later terminated for sexual harassment.

At a time when the debate rages on about the ethics of reality shows that amp up the drama with an abundance of alcohol, the move was praised by many critics.

In the latest situation, Suarez claims that King was extremely intoxicated from drinks that were allegedly supplied by producers. He allegedly grabbed her from behind, pressing her to his body and shut the door, only backing off when she received a phone call.

Suarez claims that she told producers about the incident and was promised that King would receive a verbal warning and would be terminated if similar incidents happened in the future. She also wrote to the COO of 51 Minds Entertainment, the show's production company, and was assigned an HR representative for the remainder of the season.

However, later she claimed that she was discouraged to not talk about the incident with other staffers because "it was becoming water cooler talk."

The show's production company 51 Minds issued a statement to Rolling Stone: "51 Minds is committed to providing an environment in which every member of the casts and crews on our productions feel respected and, most importantly, safe. 51 Minds provides mandatory harassment and sensitivity training for every series it produces at the outset of each new season and lays out a clear process on how and to whom to report any questionable activity."

The statement added that "with any complaint," a "timely" investigation is done and "based on the findings, appropriate actions are implemented to ensure the safety of our cast and crew, up to and including termination. With regard to the incident reported by Ms. Suarez involving Mr. King, the case was investigated and reviewed as soon as it was submitted, and production acted accordingly based on the results."

Other members of the production crew made similar allegations about King, according to Rolling Stone. In one instance, he allegedly grabbed a female cast member's butt without her consent. Members of the crew allegedly told producers but were said to be initially ignored. When a producer finally told King to stop such behavior, he allegedly approached a camera operator and grabbed his genitals.

"It was insane. There were multiple incidents of sexual harassment in front of multiple producers after this person had been given verbal warnings multiple times," one of the crew members alleged.

Another crew member, who also chose to remain anonymous, said that King is "next-level scary with women."