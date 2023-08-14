Bravo ’Trying to Piece Together’ Deal With Raquel Leviss for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Return: Source (Exclusive)

Raquel Leviss' future with Vanderpump Rules remains up in the air.
As filming continues for Season 11 of Bravo's reality show, one cast member has stayed away from camera crews. But before fans speculate that Leviss is never coming back, one source says a potential plan is still being worked on.
"Bravo and Evolution are still trying to piece together a deal with her," a source close to Leviss shared with The Messenger, "and want her back."
For now, Leviss appears to be working on herself. After filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion in March — where she had to address her months-long affair with former best friend Ariana Madix's ex Tom Sandoval — the reality star checked into a mental health facility.
"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones," Leviss shared on Instagram March 8. "I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be okay with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."
She left the undisclosed facility in July and has been spotted away from the Hollywood lights in Arizona.
While it's unclear where the cast stands with Leviss today, Madix previously said she wasn't excited to film with her or Sandoval ever again.
"I have no interest in speaking to either of them," she said on Today with Hoda and Jenna in May. "I don't have anything to say."
The Messenger has reached out to Leviss' rep and Bravo for comment.
