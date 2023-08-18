Bravo Denies Tom Sandoval Had ‘Creative Control Over Any Editing’ of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Controversy continues to swirl over Tom Sandoval’s rumored producer role on Vanderpump Rules.

While there has been some speculation that Sandoval may have been offered a producer role in Season 11 of the show, a Bravo spokesperson told The Messenger that is untrue.

“Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11, and had absolutely no creative control over any editing during any season of Vanderpump Rules,” a Bravo spokesperson told The Messenger.

Rachel Leviss also addressed those claims in part two of her interview on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, which was released Thursday.

Frankel flat out asked Leviss if Sandoval was a producer on the show. “He's not technically a producer. He's been on the series from day one, season one,” Leviss responded. “I don't know if I'm even able to disclose this information. But he did tell me during negotiations for Season 11 that he was offered a producer credit. So I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all.”

“To me, that’s just kind of gross because it makes me skeptical,” she added. “Like was this really just something that was fabricated for this end result.”

That prompted Frankel to observe, “It sounds like everyone…it sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is profiting. Bravo's profiting. Andy Cohen's definitely profiting. Tom is profiting. Ariana [Madix] is profiting. And you're in a deficit. You're in debt.”

In other Vanderpump-related news, the Bravo spokesperson confirmed that a spinoff is in the works and Kristen Doute may be part of the cast. “Kristen Doute was one of the people approached for an upcoming spinoff because she is part of the friend group that is featured on a new show,” a Bravo spokesperson told The Messenger.

Meanwhile, Leviss recently explained why she changed her name back to Rachel, leaving Raquel in the dust, said she forgives herself for the Sandoval affair and was seemingly called out for lying by Katie Maloney.