Bravo Denies Tom Sandoval Had ‘Creative Control Over Any Editing’ of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Bravo Denies Tom Sandoval Had ‘Creative Control Over Any Editing’ of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

'Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11, and had absolutely no creative control over any editing during any season,' a Bravo spokesperson said

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine […]Phillip Faraone/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Controversy continues to swirl over Tom Sandoval’s rumored producer role on Vanderpump Rules.

While there has been some speculation that Sandoval may have been offered a producer role in Season 11 of the show, a Bravo spokesperson told The Messenger that is untrue.

“Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11, and had absolutely no creative control over any editing during any season of Vanderpump Rules,” a Bravo spokesperson told The Messenger.

Rachel Leviss also addressed those claims in part two of her interview on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, which was released Thursday.

Frankel flat out asked Leviss if Sandoval was a producer on the show. “He's not technically a producer. He's been on the series from day one, season one,” Leviss responded. “I don't know if I'm even able to disclose this information. But he did tell me during negotiations for Season 11 that he was offered a producer credit. So I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all.”

“To me, that’s just kind of gross because it makes me skeptical,” she added. “Like was this really just something that was fabricated for this end result.”

That prompted Frankel to observe, “It sounds like everyone…it sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is profiting. Bravo's profiting. Andy Cohen's definitely profiting. Tom is profiting. Ariana [Madix] is profiting. And you're in a deficit. You're in debt.”

Read More

In other Vanderpump-related news, the Bravo spokesperson confirmed that a spinoff is in the works and Kristen Doute may be part of the cast. “Kristen Doute was one of the people approached for an upcoming spinoff because she is part of the friend group that is featured on a new show,” a Bravo spokesperson told The Messenger.

Meanwhile, Leviss recently explained why she changed her name back to Rachel, leaving Raquel in the dust, said she forgives herself for the Sandoval affair and was seemingly called out for lying by Katie Maloney.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.